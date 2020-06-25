Nebraska woman angry about COVID risk after encounter with Kansas couple

The woman said her husband — who wasn’t with the family on the visit to Valentine — has severe diabetes and other immunity issues that put him at high risk of serious complications or even death if he gets COVID-19.

“The worst part is I have a spouse at home who is health-challenged, so I’ve had to hire somebody to come in and take care of my husband while I quarantine at the opposite end of my house,” she said.

Leah Howell said she struck up a conversation with the woman because she noticed the family was a mix of white and African American members.

Leah Howell has an African American adopted sister and two nieces and a nephew who are African American.

“I know sometimes you feel like people are kind of looking at you funny and so I went out of my way to be friendly to them because I’ve been in their shoes,” she said.

She said it was a friendly conversation initially, but things went sideways when conversation turned to COVID-19.

“She was interestingly enough, very anti, very distrustful of the whole idea of the COVID virus, and expressed disdain for being tested and in fact had told me she postponed her surgery ... to avoid getting a COVID test and she thought it was a big over-reaction,” Leah Howell said.