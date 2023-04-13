Crews have made significant progress against three wildfires burning across the state.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Thursday that the Lowry fire in Garfield County is now 100% contained, with crews performing mop-up duty.

The fire, which burned more than 6,000 acres, threatened several buildings and caused two injuries.

Firefighters also now have a handle on two other fires, NEMA said.

The McCann Fire in Cherry County, which has burned more than 7,000 acres, was 60% contained as of Thursday morning.

The operational focus of incident command in Cherry County remains on the string of canyons along the Niobrara River, NEMA said in the release. The grassland where fire originally began remains under control and firefighters are patrolling for hot spots.

State liaison Chris Schroeder said Nebraska National Guard helicopters continued to drop water on the fire Thursday and have now dropped 19,000 gallons.

Gov. Jim Pillen has authorized the state to bring into service the single-engine air tanker in April rather than the usual start date of July. The plane arrived in Valentine on Wednesday, and once it is cleared to fly, it may be called to assist in dropping retardant on the fire. This is the second year in a row the plane has been put into service in April because of wildfires, NEMA said

The agency said the Rock Creek Fire in Jefferson County is now 65% contained.

Most of the fire, which has burned 2,600 acres and damaged one home, continues in the western section. All other sections are in mop-up status, NEMA said.

Eighty firefighters from several departments remained on scene Thursday, and a Nebraska National Guard UH-60 helicopter will continue bucket drops over the western sections. On Wednesday, the Blackhawk dropped 12,600 gallons of water. A dozer and crews are digging lines around the perimeter of the western section.

“The fire is staying in the footprint and overall we are in pretty good shape,” said Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team member James Sloup of the State Fire Marshal Agency.

Most of the state was still in a red flag warning Thursday -- indicating extreme fire danger -- because of hot, dry and windy conditions.

Some relief is forecast Friday with a chance of storms, but those storms also bring the risk of lightning, which NEMA said could start new fires, which could spread rapidly due to continued high winds.

