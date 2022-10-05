Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained

The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.

But firefighters also now have the fire 56% contained, having been aided by cool and moist weather that allowed them to make progress on completing containment lines.

Firefighters will now concentrate on line reinforcement, mop-up, patrol and hazard mitigation, according to the update, with structure protection crews staying in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area.

The fire, which officials believe was caused by human activities, destroyed much of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, including the lodge, cabins and the Scott Lookout Tower.

The fire also led to the death of 59-year-old Mike Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, from what authorities said was a "medical emergency."