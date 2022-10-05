 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained

  • Updated
The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.

The wildfire season in 2022 is looking like it will be even worse than last year. AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter joined Cheddar News to talk about how people who live in areas that may be affected should prepare for the blistering heat and dry conditions. "This year we are forecasting anywhere from 8.1 to 8.3 million acres burned," he said. "That’s more than one million more acres than last year."

But firefighters also now have the fire 56% contained, having been aided by cool and moist weather that allowed them to make progress on completing containment lines.

Firefighters will now concentrate on line reinforcement, mop-up, patrol and hazard mitigation, according to the update, with structure protection crews staying in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area.

The fire, which officials believe was caused by human activities, destroyed much of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, including the lodge, cabins and the Scott Lookout Tower.

The fire also led to the death of 59-year-old Mike Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, from what authorities said was a "medical emergency."

