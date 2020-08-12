Nebraska traffic back to pre-pandemic levels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on Nebraska’s highways and byways is returning to normal, after falling more than 40% in some stretches during the early days of the coronavirus clampdown.

The statewide total last week measured up to the 2016-2018 average for the first time since early March, the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday — though some areas remain quieter than normal.

Traffic on the interstate system east of Lincoln and through Omaha, which fell 44% in early April, was down 9% last week, according to the state. And traffic on Omaha’s streets and highways was 6% below average, and down 4% in Lincoln.

But some areas were busier than average last week. Interstate 80 west of Lincoln was up 8%, and rural highways were up 5%.

With the traffic heavier, the department urged motorists to be aware of construction zones.

