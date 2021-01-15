 Skip to main content
Nebraska town evacuated for hours because of large wildfire; residents can now return
Nebraska town evacuated for hours because of large wildfire; residents can now return

Guide Rock fire

Superior Volunteer Fire Department shared this photo of a large fire Thursday night near Guide Rock.

 Superior Volunteer Fire Department

The town of Benkelman in southwestern Nebraska was evacuated for several hours Friday morning because of a large wildfire to the northwest, the Dundy County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency management set up a temporary evacuation shelter at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Stratton. Visibility was reported to be near zero in spots near Benkelman.

Emergency management gave the all clear to return at 7:15 a.m.

* A barn on fire quickly turned into another field fire near Nelson; crews were on the scene at 9 a.m. Friday.

* About 15 fire departments and four law enforcement agencies helped fight a large fire Thursday night near Guide Rock in Nuckolls County. About a dozen residences were evacuated, but all of them were saved, the Nuckolls County Sheriff's Department said in a social media post.

Stay with JournalStar.com for updates on this developing story.

