{{featured_button_text}}
Tourism Slogan

Nebraska's new tourism slogan is "Nebraska: Honestly, it's not for everyone."

This summer, travelers are marking the 10th anniversary of the Nebraska Tourism Commission's Passport Program by touring the state and collecting stamps in record-breaking numbers.

This year, 909 participants submitted passports with all 70 stops stamped, compared to 769 in 2018 and 469 in 2017. These “Passport Champions” hail from Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

Madison Schlake, program coordinator, said she's heard lots of stories, including someone who takes their 98-year-old grandma around the state every year and a boy who begs his mom to take him back to Springfield Drug because he loved their milkshakes so much.

Some other statistics from submitted passports:

* 154,755 total stamps collected.

* Participants from 448 Nebraska communities and 37 states.

* Participants ranged in age from 3 months old to 98 years old.

* More than 600 stories submitted on nebraskapassport.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

* 22.5% more accounts on the Nebraska Passport app in 2019 than 2018.

Nebraska state and national park gems

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments