Nebraska tomato greenhouse will face $400K fine for role in conspiracy to rely on illegal workforce

O’Neill Ventures Inc., a tomato greenhouse and packing plant in north-central Nebraska, will have to pay a $400,000 fine after pleading guilty in federal court Wednesday to conspiring to harbor undocumented aliens.

The corporation also must allow Department of Homeland Security investigators to conduct reviews and inspections of its labor practices and hiring processes, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office.

Kelly said O’Neill Ventures admitted through the plea agreement to knowingly employing and harboring undocumented aliens since 2014, involving a staffing agency run by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado.

At Sanchez-Delgado’s sentencing hearing in November, Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard described the financial exploitation of the workers at the tomato plant and other agricultural work sites as one of the “most egregious financial crimes” that he'd ever seen.

Sanchez-Delgado got the 10-year maximum sentence.

On Aug. 8, 2018, agents and officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant at the O’Neill plant and found that undocumented alien workers made up about 70% of the company’s workforce.