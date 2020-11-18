Nebraska to get a share of Apple settlement over iPhone throttling

PHOENIX — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by 34 states, including Nebraska, for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.

Under Wednesday's settlement, Apple will pay the state of Nebraska $1,339,427, according to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

“Consumers place significant trust in the manufacturers of their smartphones and other connected devices,” Peterson said in a written statement. “I appreciate Apple acknowledging, with (Wednesday's) settlement, the importance of retaining that trust when it comes to helping consumers manage these same devices.”

It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to prevent unintended shutdowns of the older iPhones as their batteries deteriorated but critics contended the company did it to help spur more consumers to upgrade to newer models.