Nebraska Task Force 1 done in Louisiana, awaiting next direction

Nebraska Task Force 1 has wrapped up its work in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

But the Urban Search and Rescue Team may not yet be done with the massive storm, which dumped historic rains and caused widespread flash flooding in the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday night.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet, who manages the task force, said at a news conference Thursday morning that while the team's mission in Louisiana was complete, it was awaiting direction on whether members would return home to Nebraska or be deployed elsewhere.

Official directions are expected sometime Thursday.

The task force's mission in Louisiana -- primarily search-and-rescue operations and secondary searches after first responders covered immediate calls for service -- involved the evacuation of two elderly residents Wednesday, on the heels of more than 100 evacuations earlier in the week.

The pair had no means of communications with cellphone towers in the affected area rendered mostly inoperable by Hurricane Ida. Thavenet said the evacuees were likely running low on food and water at a time when the heat index was very high.