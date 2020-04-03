Nebraska Supreme Court rejects inmate's contention his death sentence is invalid

She said the Nebraska Supreme Court already considered the same issue in death row inmate John Lotter's case, which it rejected in 2018. Justices said even if the decision in the Florida case had announced a new law, prompting a one-year period to raise the issue, it wouldn't apply retroactively to Lotter.

On Friday, the state's highest court agreed with Miller, finding that it wouldn't apply to Hessler either.

"For the sake of completeness, we note that even if Hessler's claims were not time barred, they would not entitle him to post-conviction relief," Justice Stephanie Stacy wrote.

She said that's because after they heard arguments in Hessler's case, the U.S. Supreme Court decided another case, McKinney v. Arizona, where the majority said a jury is "not constitutionally required to weigh the aggravating and mitigating circumstances or to make the ultimate sentencing decision."

In that case, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg wrote a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, saying they would find the death sentence in that case unconstitutional because it was based on aggravating factors found by a judge and not a jury.