Nebraska state troopers arrest suspect in Minnesota prostitute client's death

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop near North Platte on Friday.

Danell Christner, 37, of Maplewood, Minnesota, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a prostitute's customer outside a Twin Cities hotel in August, the Pioneer Press reported.

Friday morning, Minnesota law enforcement notified the patrol that Christner may be traveling through Nebraska. About 12:20 p.m., a trooper located a vehicle matching the description.

The trooper stopped the car traveling south on U.S. 83 north of North Platte and arrested Christner without incident, the Patrol said in a news release. Christner, who was taken to the Lincoln County Jail, is one of four people facing murder charges in the death of Alexander Christoff, 37.

According to the criminal complaint, Christner knew Christoff because he hired her as a prostitute.

