A 53-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services announced in a news release.

Jay Witt was serving a 30-to-40-year sentence from Douglas County for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His sentence began in 2014.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Witt was being treated for a medical condition. His death will be investigated by a grand jury, in accordance with state law.

