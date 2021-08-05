 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol trooper found dead in apparent suicide
A member of the Nebraska State Patrol was found dead in his patrol car in Scottsbluff on Thursday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a patrol spokesman said.

Trooper Nicholas Goodwin, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the patrol. He served in the Carrier Enforcement Division and was stationed in Scottsbluff.

“Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in the news release. 

The Scottsbluff County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation. 

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

