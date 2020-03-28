Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant dies of cancer

Craig Loveless, a lietentant in the Omaha Patrol Division of the Nebraska State Patrol, died Friday after battling cancer, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Loveless, who worked for the State Patrol for 33 years, was 54. In his tenure, he served as a training academy instructor, worked on SWAT, represented the State Patrol on the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and served as Special Operations Coordinator in Grand Island.

While Loveless was a training academy instructor, roughly 25% of all current troopers went through the basic recruit camp.

“We’re all better for having worked with Craig. Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said in a news release. “Our hearts are with Craig’s fiancé and his children during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

