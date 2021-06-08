Nebraska State Patrol investigating woman's death in Cass County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a woman's shooting death at a Cass County home as deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants Monday.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies were outside the residence southeast of Weeping Water at about 9:30 p.m. when they heard a gunshot from inside the home and a person call for help, according to a news release.

Deputies went inside, where they attempted life-saving measures on a woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene. The State Patrol said another person was also in the home at the time.

No arrests have been reported, and the identities of those involved have not been released.

The State Patrol is investigating the incident as an in-custody death. No deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the news release.

