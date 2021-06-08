 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska State Patrol investigating woman's death in Cass County
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Nebraska State Patrol investigating woman's death in Cass County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a woman's shooting death at a Cass County home as deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants Monday. 

Cass County Sheriff's deputies were outside the residence southeast of Weeping Water at about 9:30 p.m. when they heard a gunshot from inside the home and a person call for help, according to a news release.

Deputies went inside, where they attempted life-saving measures on a woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene. The State Patrol said another person was also in the home at the time. 

No arrests have been reported, and the identities of those involved have not been released.

The State Patrol is investigating the incident as an in-custody death. No deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident, according to the news release. 

Scottsbluff man killed in officer-involved shooting
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill roommate with knife, police say
Plainview man killed in hit-and-run while walking along US 20
State Patrol logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in crash near Mitchell
Nebraska News

Two killed in crash near Mitchell

  • Updated

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the truck had been traveling west on U.S. 26 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, landing in the eastbound lanes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News