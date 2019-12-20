Nebraska State Patrol first — A married couple go through training and become officers

Amidst bagpipes and flags, after speeches and marches in the Capitol Rotunda Friday morning, Amy Thompson and Jamie Thompson got Nebraska State Patrol badges No. 395 and 396.
Two of the nine members of the Basic Recruit Class 61 who graduated Friday, the Thompsons became the first married couple to have gone through patrol training together and, at the ceremony, became officers.
That groundbreaking journey began when the Thompsons decided to apply to the patrol at the same time.
“We’ve both had an affinity for law enforcement, both served in the military,” Jamie Thompson said. “Basically, we figured this was a good fit for us. After talking it over, we decided to go with the State Patrol.”
Selected for the summer recruit class, the Thompsons set a precedent that was, at the same time, a great unknown.
“When we heard we’d be getting a married couple, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Capt. Jeff Roby, the patrol’s director of training. “We’d never had a married couple before that I know of. We were pleasantly surprised about how they carried themselves and how they worked with the class. It was never an issue.”
Nor were the Thompsons treated any differently than the other nine recruits that started training in July.
There was, however, one factor that set them apart from the rest of the class. The Thompsons have two boys, one 6 and one who turns 8 Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
“There was sacrifice that had to be made at home, with the two small children,” Roby said. “We were very aware of that. And I’m very proud of them, how they handled that and for everything they’ve done.”
The Thompsons, who live in Omaha, would travel to the patrol’s Training Academy in Grand Island each Sunday during the six months of training, leaving the boys at home with Amy’s parents. The couple then drove home on Friday evenings, to spend as much time as possible with their sons.
“We had long talks with them, basically about what we were going to be doing, how long we were going to be gone,” Amy Thompson said. “We made sure they knew we loved them and would spend time with them on weekends.”
As for the training itself, the duo’s military experience helped. In fact, they said some of the training, particularly in physical fitness and marksmanship, was very similar to what they went through in basic training.
“It was longer,” Amy Thompson said. “We were both Air Force, so our basic training was 6½ weeks."
Both Thompsons have been assigned to the Omaha patrol division. They don’t yet know their work schedules. But they said, they’ll make things work out at home as they take on their new law enforcement careers.
“We do have backup,” Amy Thompson said. “My parents are there if we need someone to cover with the kids. They’re very supportive. They couldn’t be prouder. We just spend as much time together as a family as we can.”
Jamie Thompson was the class speaker at Friday’s ceremony, building his talk about joining the patrol around a particularly apt theme -- “I thought about this a long time,” he said. “One word stood out to me, and that was 'family.'”
For Amy, the ceremony, receiving her badge from Col. John Bolduc, then seeing Jimie receive his immediately after was thrilling.
“My heart was beating the whole time -- it was just pounding,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. We’re just ecstatic."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott