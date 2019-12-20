Nebraska State Patrol first — A married couple go through training and become officers

There was, however, one factor that set them apart from the rest of the class. The Thompsons have two boys, one 6 and one who turns 8 Saturday.

“There was sacrifice that had to be made at home, with the two small children,” Roby said. “We were very aware of that. And I’m very proud of them, how they handled that and for everything they’ve done.”

The Thompsons, who live in Omaha, would travel to the patrol’s Training Academy in Grand Island each Sunday during the six months of training, leaving the boys at home with Amy’s parents. The couple then drove home on Friday evenings, to spend as much time as possible with their sons.

“We had long talks with them, basically about what we were going to be doing, how long we were going to be gone,” Amy Thompson said. “We made sure they knew we loved them and would spend time with them on weekends.”

As for the training itself, the duo’s military experience helped. In fact, they said some of the training, particularly in physical fitness and marksmanship, was very similar to what they went through in basic training.

“It was longer,” Amy Thompson said. “We were both Air Force, so our basic training was 6½ weeks."