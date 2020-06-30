Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg got about 10 days on the job before having to make possibly the hardest decision of his career.

On Tuesday, Ogg recommended to State Fair Board members that they approve a very slimmed down event this year that focuses on livestock events for youths in 4-H and FFA.

The only other option, Ogg said, was to cancel the fair altogether and focus on next year.

Board members voted in favor of the scaled-down option and also voted to give Ogg the flexibility to add in other events later if conditions allow, including, possibly, a carnival.

Going forward with the scaled-down version will add about $200,000 in costs in the board's budget compared with not having a fair, but Ogg and several board members said they believe it is worth it.

Ogg said people are "hungry for some wholesome social activity," and the fair will provide that.

Plans are to host 4-H exhibits and contests on the first weekend of the fair, which begins Aug. 26, and FFA activities on the second weekend. Depending on conditions and what activities are allowed, the fair "could go dark" during the week, Ogg said.