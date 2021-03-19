 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Fair ended 2020 in strong financial position
Riley Ladwig, of Ord FFA, waits to compete in the heavyweight market steer class of the FFA Feeder Calf Show at the Nebraska State Fair last year. Because of the coronavirus, the fair was slimmed down and focused on agricultural and youth events.

Despite hosting a much smaller event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska State Fair ended 2020 in much better shape financially than it was a year earlier.

The fair wound up with nearly $1.8 million in the bank at the end of the year, a more than $1.5 million increase over 2019, according to the results of its annual audit.

The audit, done by BKD LLC of Lincoln, showed the fair had revenue of nearly $6.5 million last year, a decline of about 37% from the previous year. The drop was almost entirely attributable to hosting a fair that charged no admission and had no carnival or paid entertainment.

However, not having a normal fair also led to a decline in expenses. According to the audit, the fair spent only $3.7 million in 2020, about $7 million less than it spent in 2019. Once depreciation, interest and other expenses were figured in, the fair wound up with a net profit of more than $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of nearly $1.5 million in 2019.

The 2019 loss came after a disastrous fair in which managers spent heavily on entertainment to celebrate its 150th anniversary but saw its attendance plummet because of bad weather.

The losses led to the fair laying off nearly half its staff and taking out a $1.1 million line of credit to cover bills.

Former Executive Director Lori Cox resigned in March 2020, two weeks after taking a medical leave.

The financial issues caused by the 2019 fair also led the fair's board to take a deeper look at its finances, and an audit revealed that Patrick Kopke, the fair's former chief of finance, created a company to which he paid nearly $150,000 for phantom services. Kopke was later charged with felony theft.

Bill Ogg, the fair's current executive director, said the numbers in the audit were "very positive," but more importantly, they brought some credibility to the fair's financial position that may have been lacking over the past couple of years.

"The public should have total confidence in the accuracy of these numbers," Ogg said.

THE LAST FAIR IN LINCOLN:

