Nebraska state and university employees get Christmas Eve off, too
topical

  • Updated
Capitol Christmas tree

With the star in place, the Capitol Christmas tree is raised by crews on the floor and the balcony in the Rotunda of the Capitol on Dec. 2.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska government employees and University of Nebraska employees will be granted a paid holiday on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to close all agencies and units of the federal government on Dec. 24, and state law provides that when the president gives federal employees paid time off, the state of Nebraska shall grant the same benefits to state employees.

Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military and employees engaged in other essential functions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts also announced state buildings will be closed on Tuesday. However, the Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours offered on the hour, except at noon. The Capitol tree will be up the week of Christmas until Friday at 5 p.m.

