Nebraska state and university employees get Christmas Eve off, too

Nebraska government employees and University of Nebraska employees will be granted a paid holiday on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to close all agencies and units of the federal government on Dec. 24, and state law provides that when the president gives federal employees paid time off, the state of Nebraska shall grant the same benefits to state employees.

Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military and employees engaged in other essential functions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts also announced state buildings will be closed on Tuesday. However, the Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours offered on the hour, except at noon. The Capitol tree will be up the week of Christmas until Friday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0