Registration is open for the Nebraska Senior Games.

The games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled Aug. 5-8 in Kearney.

Events include bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling, golf, 5K and 10K runs, horseshoes, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, badminton, free throw and hot shot basketball, pickleball, disc golf and cornhole.

This is a qualifying year for nationals, which will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10-23, 2022.

Registration deadline is July 19. Call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games website, nebraskaseniorgames.com.

