 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration for Nebraska Senior Games open
0 Comments
editor's pick

Registration for Nebraska Senior Games open

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration is open for the Nebraska Senior Games.

The games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled Aug. 5-8 in Kearney.

Events include bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling, golf, 5K and 10K runs, horseshoes, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, badminton, free throw and hot shot basketball, pickleball, disc golf and cornhole.

This is a qualifying year for nationals, which will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10-23, 2022.

Registration deadline is July 19. Call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games website, nebraskaseniorgames.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News