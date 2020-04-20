You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska sees coronavirus death toll rise to 34, following 6 deaths announced Monday
View Comments
breaking topical

Nebraska sees coronavirus death toll rise to 34, following 6 deaths announced Monday

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more Nebraskans, bringing the state's total to 34.

Seward County reported its first death Monday evening, that of a woman in her 50s who suffered from other health conditions. She was pronounced dead at a hospital after being brought from her home by a rescue squad.

Both men who died in Douglas County -- one in his 40s and the other in his 70s --  had preexisting health conditions, according to the county's public health department. Those deaths were the ninth and 10th in the county related to coronavirus.

The Central District Health Department, which monitors three counties in the hard-hit Grand Island area, reported three new deaths Monday.

Two of those deaths -- a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s -- came from Hall County, which now has nine fatalities from the respiratory illness. The other, a woman in her 60s, was the second death recorded in adjacent Hamilton County.

Ricketts ends restriction on elective surgeries beginning May 4
UNMC doctor heading Big Ten coronavirus task force
Bryan Health to start using mobile unit for COVID-19 testing
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News