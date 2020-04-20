Nebraska sees coronavirus death toll rise to 34, following 6 deaths announced Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more Nebraskans, bringing the state's total to 34.

Seward County reported its first death Monday evening, that of a woman in her 50s who suffered from other health conditions. She was pronounced dead at a hospital after being brought from her home by a rescue squad.

Both men who died in Douglas County -- one in his 40s and the other in his 70s -- had preexisting health conditions, according to the county's public health department. Those deaths were the ninth and 10th in the county related to coronavirus.

The Central District Health Department, which monitors three counties in the hard-hit Grand Island area, reported three new deaths Monday.

Two of those deaths -- a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s -- came from Hall County, which now has nine fatalities from the respiratory illness. The other, a woman in her 60s, was the second death recorded in adjacent Hamilton County.

