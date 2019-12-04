Nebraska's historical horse racing approval takes effect; machines not installed in Grand Island yet

The terminals look like slot machines, but proponents say they operate just like betting terminals already at Nebraska racetracks for use in parimutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse racing.

Opponents of expanded gambling in Nebraska have promised a legal fight over the decision and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office has told the commission it wouldn't defend in court any decision to authorize historical horse racing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents, like Gambling with the Good Life, believe the commission cannot legally approve historical horse racing, but the commission views it as allowing a new form of an already legal wager.

Lee, an Omaha attorney, acknowledged in the order the historical horse race terminal looks like a slot machine.

"However, Nebraska law does not allow the design of the terminals to weigh into or be considered in the decision of whether the terminals comport with the requirements of parimutuel wagering in Nebraska law," Lee wrote in the order.

Asked if he believes Fonner Park will be able to switch on the machines before a legal fight, Kotulak pointed to Kentucky, Wyoming and Oregon.