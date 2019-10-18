Nebraska's haunted museum airs on Amazon Prime for the world to see

Ayda, a red-haired porcelain doll, stares blankly through scratched-out eyes from her display at the Museum of Shadows in Plattsmouth.
She sits quietly in an eerie, dimly-lit room in the four-story museum on the town's Main Street, purportedly the most haunted museum in the world.
Ayda isn’t alone. She’s with other supposedly haunted artifacts that have emitted strange noises or have spirits attached to them. There's Demus, a doll that was buried in a box in a garden after the previous owner started hearing strange noises from it.
Museum owners Nate and Kaleigh Raterman are seeking to bring evidence of the paranormal activities surrounding the artifacts to a larger audience through their new show, “Museum of Shadows,” which airs on Amazon Prime.
The show, which has aired three episodes this season, has garnered more than 20,000 views, far more than Nate ever expected.
"I was shocked at first, and I didn’t expect it on the first day, and it’s grown ever since,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when everybody enjoys it.”
Nate said he and Kaleigh are working on filming the second season, which may have as many as 10 to 12 episodes.
The couple plans to continue investigating to show viewers the things that can't be seen with the naked eye, he said.
The museum has more than 3,000 artifacts that have been donated by people who wanted them off their property and out of their lives.
Before the Ratermans put the items on display, Nate said he and his wife make sure to investigate their history and ensure the spirits attached to the artifacts wouldn't harm visitors to the museum.
Since they opened the museum three years ago, people have come from all over — Australia to Canada — to visit the museum.
Nate said he experienced living with a spirit in 2006 when he moved to a house that was built in the 1930s. He witnessed a shadowy, mist-like gentleman. After researching obituaries of the house's past owners, he found an image of the same person.
He also saw doors opening and closing on their own, and heard footsteps and voices around the house.
Ever since, he’s been searching for paranormal activity, while meeting others who have had similar experiences.
"There’s just so much out there in the other world,” he said. “It’s been fascinating."
While some people may not believe in the paranormal, the Ratermans’ goal through the series is to educate the curious, especially those unable to visit their museum in the small Midwestern town, 60 miles east of Lincoln.
"I just thought it would be a neat project to work and to put it out there for everyone to see,” Nate said, “especially those who live overseas."