Nebraska rest areas reopen after toilet paper thefts
Nebraska rest areas reopen after toilet paper thefts

All Interstate 80 rest stops have been reopened by the Nebraska Department of Transportation after some were closed earlier this week due the theft of toilet paper from the facilities.

The rest areas in question were closed whenever an attendant was not present at the facility, but truck parking remained available.

State of Nebraska hopes closing some I-80 rest areas will roll back toilet paper thefts

NDOT said Friday that they understand the importance of rest areas to the interstate highway system, particularly to trucking supply chains. All rest stops will now be open 24/7, and staff will regularly clean and sanitize the facilities during daylight hours. NDOT reminds travelers to wash their hands and practice social distancing in light of coronavirus concerns.

"We want to help to support those who are transporting vital goods and services across the nation to those who need it most," NDOT said in a news release.

