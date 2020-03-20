Nebraska rest areas reopen after toilet paper thefts

All Interstate 80 rest stops have been reopened by the Nebraska Department of Transportation after some were closed earlier this week due the theft of toilet paper from the facilities.

The rest areas in question were closed whenever an attendant was not present at the facility, but truck parking remained available.

NDOT said Friday that they understand the importance of rest areas to the interstate highway system, particularly to trucking supply chains. All rest stops will now be open 24/7, and staff will regularly clean and sanitize the facilities during daylight hours. NDOT reminds travelers to wash their hands and practice social distancing in light of coronavirus concerns.

"We want to help to support those who are transporting vital goods and services across the nation to those who need it most," NDOT said in a news release.

+3 Lincoln business in the time of coronavirus: Empty shelves and restaurant delivery Grocery warehouses are full of food, officials said. But a lag time may occur in restocking the shelves.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.