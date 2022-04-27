Nebraska reports largest case of bird flu to date

Nebraska's seventh case of bird flu in a domestic flock is also its largest to date.

The state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the highly contagious virus has been found in a flock of 2.1 million laying hens in Knox County.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be euthanized and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, the Agriculture Department will be establishing a 6.2-mile control zone, per USDA policy, around the affected premises.

Though state officials did not name the owner of the operation, it's likely owned by Michael Foods, which has several egg farms in the area. Earlier this month, an outbreak was reported at one of the company's farms in Dixon County, which required 1.7 million birds to be destroyed.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The latest case brings the total number of birds that have had to be destroyed because of bird flu to 4.8 million, making it nearly as big as the 2015 outbreak in the state.

Nationally, more than 30 million birds have been destroyed because of disease, which is still well short of 2015, when more than 50 million were euthanized.

Nebraska officials also announced Wednesday that a ban on live poultry events such as fairs and auctions, which had been scheduled to expire Saturday, is now being extended through at least May 15.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.