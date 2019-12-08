Nebraska rancher becomes champion Paralympic runner after losing foot

“As I got further into training, I went to a prosthetist in Washington that put me on a brand-new leg. I was training every single day and my times kept getting faster."

Two years of training led Hueftle to the Parapan American Games in Peru in August.

He said it was a very emotional experience when he received his Team USA gear. He traveled to Peru with “not a lot of expectations.” After all, Hueftle had never traveled internationally. He was also a full-time rancher with a family and a couple of side businesses trying to get his training in. Plus, Hueftle was a 34-year-old competing against runners in their 20s.

“I think the cards were stacked against me,” he recalled. “However, I ended up placing second in the 200-meter dash and won the 100-meter dash. That was a great feeling."

Hueftle’s coach — who lives in Florida — came to watch him run in Peru. It was the first time the two had worked together face-to-face.

“I had five days on the track with him, which was amazing,” Hueftle said. “And having the national anthem played because you won a race was even more amazing. It was all Team USA members on the podium in first, second, and third, in both events.”