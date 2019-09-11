{{featured_button_text}}

A prison employee was arrested Tuesday on an allegation that she had unauthorized communication with and sexually abused an inmate at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bridget Matson, 41, was a chemical dependency supervisor at the Work Ethic Camp and has been employed by the Department of Corrections since 2011. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She resigned her position at the department and was booked into the Red Willow County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments