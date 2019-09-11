A prison employee was arrested Tuesday on an allegation that she had unauthorized communication with and sexually abused an inmate at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Bridget Matson, 41, was a chemical dependency supervisor at the Work Ethic Camp and has been employed by the Department of Corrections since 2011.
She resigned her position at the department and was booked into the Red Willow County jail.