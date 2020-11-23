Nebraska passport tourism program sets record

The coronavirus pandemic didn't deter Nebraskans from hitting stops in the 2020 tourism commission's passport program.

The program broke a record for people who made it to all 70 stops this year — June 1 to Oct. 31. The dates were slightly delayed from 2019, which were May 1 to Sept. 30.

The passport program inspires residents and tourists to travel through the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting tourism destinations.

It was a boon to a Lincoln small business at a much-needed time, said Ellie Amaya, a sales associate and inventory clerk at Jilly's Socks 'n Such, one of three passport locations in Lincoln.

"We were very, very busy over the summer," Amaya said. "It's been a huge blessing, especially because of the pandemic."

Owner Lori Goff said she thought the business saw more than 3,000 people come into the store in the program time period.

Amaya said Jilly's, at 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, was fortunate to be picked this year. The shop sells socks for men, women and children, purses, fabric face masks made locally and other gifts.