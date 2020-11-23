Nebraska passport tourism program sets record

The coronavirus pandemic didn't deter Nebraskans from hitting stops in the 2020 tourism commission's passport program.
The program broke a record for people who made it to all 70 stops this year — June 1 to Oct. 31. The dates were slightly delayed from 2019, which were May 1 to Sept. 30.
The passport program inspires residents and tourists to travel through the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting tourism destinations.
It was a boon to a Lincoln small business at a much-needed time, said Ellie Amaya, a sales associate and inventory clerk at Jilly's Socks 'n Such, one of three passport locations in Lincoln.
"We were very, very busy over the summer," Amaya said. "It's been a huge blessing, especially because of the pandemic."
Owner Lori Goff said she thought the business saw more than 3,000 people come into the store in the program time period.
Amaya said Jilly's, at 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, was fortunate to be picked this year. The shop sells socks for men, women and children, purses, fabric face masks made locally and other gifts.
Other Lincoln 2020 participants, of the statewide 70 attractions in 10 themed categories, were the International Quilt Museum and Gallery 9.
A record-breaking number of people made it to all 70 stops in the 2020 passport program, according to the Nebraska Tourism Commission. Passport champions numbered 1,185, compared with 914 in 2019.
“This was an unconventional year for the passport program, but it ended up providing people with an opportunity to still explore the state at a level they were comfortable with and in a socially distant way,” said Madison Johnson, program coordinator. “I’m happy that this program was able to provide some positivity and support to local businesses during a difficult year.”
The 2020 program concluded with:
* 205,229 total stamps collected from submitted passports;
* 28 average stamps submitted per participant;
* 460 Nebraska communities and 40 states represented by participants;
* Ages 6 months to 94 years old represented;
* More than 850 travel stories submitted on nebraskapassport.com.
Grand prize drawings were an Omaha Steaks butcher’s share quarter of beef, a year's worth of weekly combo meals from Runza, $300 in Nebraska Lottery vouchers and a $250 Pump & Pantry gift card. Additional drawings were done for items provided by the current and past Passport stops.
John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director, said in a statement the tourism commission was lucky to already have had a passport program created to give Nebraskans and out-of-state guests ideas on how to discover new experiences in the state this year.
In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates. For every dollar Nebraska Tourism invested in the program, $150 was generated in traveler spending, and $12.30 was generated in tax revenue.
Now the commission is looking for 2021 passport stop participants.
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 program from any Nebraska destination. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores and others.
Information and online applications are at nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. The deadline is Nov. 30. Questions can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.
