Nebraska park cabins, lodges closed for at least two weeks longer
Nebraska park cabins, lodges closed for at least two weeks longer

The Lodge, Fort Robinson State Park

The Lodge at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford.

 Rob Schlotterbeck

The state will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed for at least two weeks longer than expected, the Game and Parks Commission announced Wednesday.

The commission initially closed its 62 lodge-style rooms, 230 cabins and 10 converted cabooses for the month of April, and then extended its decision through the end of May. The latest move will keep them closed through June 15, though that also could be extended, it said.

“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said in a press release.

What you need to know about camping in Nebraska

Game and Parks staff will contact those with reservations affected by the closure to arrange refunds or transfers. Those with questions about their reservation can contact Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.org/reservation-inquiry.

Commission offices, visitor and welcome centers and playgrounds will remain closed indefinitely. But state parks and recreation and wildlife areas remain open to day use, and the commission reopened some of its campsites last week.

For more information, including a list of parks or recreation areas that offer camping, go to outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

