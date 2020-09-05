 Skip to main content
Nebraska nursing homes request cloth mask donations
Nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the state are requesting cloth mask donations as visitor restrictions in the facilities are loosened.

In April, the Nebraska Health Care Association put out a plea for 5,000 cloth face masks to help in the fight against COVID-19. To date, more than 7,400 masks have been received and distributed to nursing homes, assisted living communities and hospice care facilities across the state.

"While the support has been overwhelming, the need still exists," the organization said in a news release.

The organization is asking for two-ply cloth mask donations. These donations can be mailed or dropped off at 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512.

Omaha donations can be sent to Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) at 212 S. 74th St., Suite 205, Omaha. CHAD is asking donors to package the masks in zippered sandwich bags and to drop them in the available bins. 

For questions, email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551.

