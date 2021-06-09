Nebraska native hopes to show off state's outdoor destinations through Discovery Channel series

Get off of Interstate 80. That’s the advice Patrice McCabe has for RV travelers making their way through Nebraska.

McCabe hopes to show RV travelers the treasures of Nebraska they can’t see from the interstate in the pilot episode of a new Discovery Channel series titled "RV There Yet?"

McCabe and her husband, Kevin McCabe, along with the rest of the show’s cast, are taking an RV trip across the country to film the first season of the show, which is set to air in January. The show’s crew traveled to state parks across Nebraska at the beginning of June for the show’s first episode.

The McCabes own television production company McCabe Productions. Patrice McCabe is originally from Nebraska and even though she and her husband now live in Florida, she still has a lot of love for her home state and all it has to offer.

“The traffic that goes through Nebraska on I-80, they never get off and they think that what they see from I-80 is Nebraska," she said. “We really want to show people that, get off the major interstates ... get off and find these little hidden treasures. You don't have to just pass through, because there's so much more to Nebraska.”