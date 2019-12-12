Nebraska National Guard formalizes new partnership with Rwanda

The Nebraska National Guard and Rwanda Defence Forces have signed an agreement making them partners in the Department of Defense's State Partnership Program.
This partnership will include sharing expertise in emergency and disaster response, as well as strengthening cooperation in peacekeeping operations and readiness, according to a release from the Nebraska National Guard.
"Building partnerships is fundamental to the National Guard's mission," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, commander-in-chief of the Nebraska National Guard. "The Guard is most effective when it has strong, cooperative relationships with state agencies and community groups here in Nebraska and with professional military forces overseas."
This pairing will be the 77th under the State Partnership Program since its formation in 1993 and Nebraska's second. The state will continue a shared partnership it's had with the Texas National Guard and the Czech Republic for 26 years.