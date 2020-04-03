Nebraska Medicine is urging Nebraskans to wear red on Fridays to show support for health-care workers

Nebraska Medicine is asking people to #WearRedBeProudNE on Fridays to show support for health care workers.
Dr. Paul Aylward, who leads the Wellness in Training committee for UNMC's House Officers Association, got the idea during a weekday run.
"I was thinking about ways to show support for my fellow house officers and all the others that are working so hard," Aylward said. "I wanted something that was unique to Nebraska."
Those wearing red in support are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #WearRedBeProudNE.
"We are all navigating this pandemic together," Aylward said. "For house officers, we are not only caring for patients but also wondering what this will mean for the end of our residencies, applying for boards and beginning fellowships later this year. It's so important that we all show support for each other during an uncertain time and wearing red on Fridays is a great place to start."
The Nebraska Medicine Company Store will offer new "Nebraska Medicine Strong" red T-shirts beginning next week.
Video, photos: Creating community during crisis
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
2020 March 23 Coronavirus Community Update v5 Recording
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!