Nebraska Medicine is urging Nebraskans to wear red on Fridays to show support for health-care workers

Nebraska Medicine is asking people to #WearRedBeProudNE on Fridays to show support for health care workers.

Dr. Paul Aylward, who leads the Wellness in Training committee for UNMC's House Officers Association, got the idea during a weekday run.

"I was thinking about ways to show support for my fellow house officers and all the others that are working so hard," Aylward said. "I wanted something that was unique to Nebraska."

Those wearing red in support are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #WearRedBeProudNE.

"We are all navigating this pandemic together," Aylward said. "For house officers, we are not only caring for patients but also wondering what this will mean for the end of our residencies, applying for boards and beginning fellowships later this year. It's so important that we all show support for each other during an uncertain time and wearing red on Fridays is a great place to start."

The Nebraska Medicine Company Store will offer new "Nebraska Medicine Strong" red T-shirts beginning next week.

