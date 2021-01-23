Nebraska mayor survives recall effort

CHADRON — Voters in a Nebraska Panhandle town of 1,100 people voted to keep their first-term mayor in office this month.

Crawford Mayor Connie Shell was retained in a recall election conducted by mail, with 141 voting in favor of recalling the mayor and 190 against it.

Shell expressed her appreciation for those who took the time to vote and who feel like she is doing her job.

The recall effort began last July when Crawford resident Carl Burrous accused Shell of not having the community's best interests in mind, being self-serving and accusing "lucrative businesses in town as not being valuable."

Many people who signed the recall petition said they believed she was closing the Legend Buttes Golf Course.

Shell strongly denied the allegations, saying she balanced the needs of the town within the budget, worked with boards and employees to provide services, kept people updated in regard to COVID-19 and continues to have an open-door policy.

