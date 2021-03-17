Nebraska man's death not due to COVID-19 vaccine, review finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that a Nebraska man's death after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination was not due to the vaccine.

The man died Jan. 17, one to two weeks after receiving his first dose of the vaccine, according to a news release from the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The man was in his 40s, was a long-term care facility resident and had a number of serious health conditions.

The CDC did not find any evidence to support that the vaccine contributed to the man's death, and it was ruled that the death was coincidental to having received the vaccine.

The death was previously entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a federal process created to review adverse events following a vaccination.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, encouraged people to get the vaccine when it is their turn.

"We cannot state enough the importance of Nebraska 'Finishing Strong' as we see a light at the end of the tunnel with three vaccines available in our state. It simply is the best protection that we have and the best chance at returning to a sense of normalcy," he said.