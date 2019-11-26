Nebraska man who lost his life helping during historic flooding to be honored at Nebraska-Iowa game

A Nebraska man who died while helping a motorist during historic flooding in March will be honored at Friday's Nebraska-Iowa football game. James Wilke will be recognized as Nebraska's "citizen hero" during the annual Hy-Vee Heroes Game at Memorial Stadium.

Wilke, a farmer from Columbus, was killed while attempting to help a stranded motorist threatened by floodwaters along Shell Creek near Columbus.

Wilke was driving a tractor across a bridge when it collapsed, and he and the tractor were swept away.

Wilke's family, and Katie Gudenkauf, who was chosen as Iowa's "citizen hero," will be recognized at halftime of the game and their names inscribed on the Hy-Vee Heroes Game trophy that goes to the winning team.

Gudenkauf, a nurse, was honored for helping to save the life of a soccer player who collapsed while participating in an indoor soccer tournament at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Staff and volunteers with the American Red Cross selected the winners.

