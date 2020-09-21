Nebraska man dies in crash in Montana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUTTE, Mont. — A Nebraska man died and another man was injured in a rollover crash near Joliet in Carbon County early Saturday.

The victim of the crash, Timothy Mullins, 49, of Cairo, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

According to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. 212 near mile marker 97.

A 37-year-old man was driving a truck south on the highway when it failed to make a left curve and drove off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

The driver was taken to a Billings hospital with injuries. Mullins was pronounced dead on scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Both alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol.

