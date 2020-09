Nebraska Lottery winners not announced until this morning because of tech problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those seeking the Nebraska Lottery numbers had to wait about eight hours Monday night to find out if they had winning tickets.

Nebraska Lottery spokesman Neil Watson said the agency's primary server went down, affecting the usual 10 p.m. posting. The drawings went on as usual, however.

The numbers were posted at 6 a.m. Tuesday after a back up server brought the system back at about midnight and updating was worked out over night, Watson said.

Numbers are available on the lottery Facebook page.

