Nebraska Lottery scratch-off player cashes in with 2020 Ford F-150

COLUMBUS -- The Nebraska Lottery gave away the first of seven trucks Tuesday to a man who bought a scratch-off ticket at a Columbus convenience store.

Schuyler resident Julio Olmedo purchased a Trucks & Bucks ticket at Sam’s General Store, 3417 14th St., and ended up with a 2020 Ford F-150.

Neil Watson, spokesman for the Nebraska Lottery, said Trucks & Bucks is one of the oldest and most popular games. The game is relatively simple, as people scratch off 10 places on a card, trying to find three matching symbols. If those symbols match, the person wins a prize.

As Trucks & Bucks marks its 25th year, this year's trucks are silver.

“Normally, we do red trucks,” Watson said. “It’s something unique for 2020.”

The odds of winning a truck are 1 in 300,000.

Olmedo said seeing his truck on Tuesday was a dream come true.

“It shows that it can happen to anybody,” he said.

