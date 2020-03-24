Nebraska leads in response to 2020 Census

The novel coronavirus outbreak is not stopping Nebraskans from participating in the 2020 Census.

According to statistics compiled by the Census Bureau, the state is leading the nation in the percentage of people who have responded to the Census.

As of Saturday, Nebraska has a 27.5% self response rate, considerably higher than the national response rate of 21% and well ahead of second-place Wisconsin, which was at 26.7%. The state's 23.9% response rate via the internet is second to Wisconsin.

Many Nebraska counties have even higher rates of response, including Lancaster County at 30.1%. Lancaster is one of 12 counties with response rates over 30% so far.

Seward County is second overall among Nebraska's 93 counties, with a 35.1% rate. Howard County leads the state at 36.9%.

Nebraska’s high participation should help lead to an accurate count," David Drozd said in an email.

Drozd, who is with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research, said many households have already received the paper census form, and those that haven't completed the online Census will likely receive one in the next couple of weeks.