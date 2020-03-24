You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska leads in response to 2020 Census
Nebraskans are responding to the 2020 Census at the highest rate in the nation, both online and through the mail.

The novel coronavirus outbreak is not stopping Nebraskans from participating in the 2020 Census.

According to statistics compiled by the Census Bureau, the state is leading the nation in the percentage of people who have responded to the Census.

As of Saturday, Nebraska has a 27.5% self response rate, considerably higher than the national response rate of 21% and well ahead of second-place Wisconsin, which was at 26.7%. The state's 23.9% response rate via the internet is second to Wisconsin.

Many Nebraska counties have even higher rates of response, including Lancaster County at 30.1%. Lancaster is one of 12 counties with response rates over 30% so far.

Seward County is second overall among Nebraska's 93 counties, with a 35.1% rate. Howard County leads the state at 36.9%.

Nebraska’s high participation should help lead to an accurate count," David Drozd said in an email.

Drozd, who is with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research, said many households have already received the paper census form, and those that haven't completed the online Census will likely receive one in the next couple of weeks.

Online and mail responses are even more important this time around because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Census Bureau has delayed in-person home visits until at least mid-May, although it plans to start in-person visits in college areas April 9.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

