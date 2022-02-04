Nebraska law community forms diversity council

In an effort to ensure diversity, the Nebraska law community has come together to form a council that will work to battle disparities.

The Nebraska Bar Association, Creighton University and University of Nebraska colleges of law, along with 16 law firms and businesses, have teamed to create the Nebraska Legal Diversity Council.

Shawntal Mallory, who has experience leading diversity and inclusion efforts, will act as executive director for the organization. She has practiced juvenile, family and employment law for 15 years.

The legal profession is one of the least-diverse professions on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability and sexual orientation, according to 2018 Bureau of Labor statistics.

The diversity council will be the first statewide model in the nation implemented with the help of law schools, law firms, corporations and bar associations.

The goal of the organization is to push employers to recruit diverse lawyers, increase the number of diverse students in Nebraska law schools and ensure diverse law students and lawyers are provided with sustainable employment opportunities.

