Nebraska highway buckles after another night of heavy rain

Thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning, leaving heavy rain, flooding and even some road damage in their wake.

A flood warning was issued for more than a dozen counties in northeast Nebraska after as much as 7 inches of rain fell in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Osmond, located 30 miles northwest of Norfolk, reported 7 inches of rain, with 4-plus inches falling across a wide area, including Snyder, Plainview and Pilger in northeast Nebraska, to Valley, Gretna and Nebraska City to the south.

In extreme southwestern Nebraska, gusty winds associated with thunderstorms picked up gravel and busted windows in as many as five vehicles in Benkelman.

But the significant transportation issue was the damage to Nebraska 1 in the Cass County town of Murray.

Callers notified law enforcement at 4 a.m. that a section of the approach to a bridge under construction had collapsed.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said it appeared as though the ground below the pavement had washed away.

A detour route was posted including Nebraska 66 and U.S. 34. The Department of Transportation said contractors were already onsite and working on repairs.