Nebraska farms, businesses receive federal funding for renewable energy systems

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $2 million to Nebraska to build renewable energy systems at businesses and farms across the state.

A total of 36 projects in Nebraska received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, said Kate Bolz, USDA's rural development state director for Nebraska.

"Nebraska businesses and agriculture producers benefit from savings on their energy bills while our communities benefit from new jobs and stronger energy infrastructure," Bolz, a former state senator from Lincoln, said in a statement. "These projects are a win-win here in the heartland."

Among the projects that received funding are two in the Lincoln area.

Beattie Land LLC, which leases nonresidential buildings in Lincoln, will receive $10,000 to install a more energy-efficient electric irrigation motor that is expected to save the company $3,176 annually.

The project is expected to replace more than 69,000 kilowatt hours, which is enough to provide electricity to six homes.

Bevans Enterprises Inc., a turkey farm in Waverly, received $67,800 to install a more energy-efficient heat reclamation system, which is expected to save 2.2 million kilowatt hours per year — enough to power 204 homes.

The savings from that project are estimated at more than $51,000, according to the USDA.

Other projects include installing solar arrays, wind turbines, energy-efficient grain dryers and well bowls.

USDA also said it would make $300 million available through the Rural Energy for America Program to support further projects moving forward. Most of that money — $250 million — was appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act.

