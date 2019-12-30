Nebraska edges closer to 2 million mark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time in decades, natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths — was less than 1 million in the U.S. because of an aging population of Baby Boomers, whose oldest members entered their 70s within the past several years. As the large Boomer population continues to age, that trend is going to continue.

“Some of these things are locked into place. With the aging of the population, as the Baby Boomers move into their 70s and 80s, there are going to be higher numbers of deaths,” Frey said. “That means proportionately fewer women of child-bearing age, so even if they have children, it’s still going to be less.”

Four states had a natural decrease, where deaths outnumbered births: West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

International migration to the U.S. decreased to 595,000 people from 2018 to 2019, dropping from as many as 1 million international migrants in 2016, according to the population estimates. Immigration restrictions by the Trump administration, combined with a perception that the U.S. has fewer economic opportunities than it did before the recession a decade ago, contributed to the decline, Frey said.