Nebraska edges closer to 2 million mark

Nebraska continued to edge closer to the 2 million population mark this year, but growth slowed.
According to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, the state's population was estimated to be 1,934,408 as of July 1, up about 8,800 people from a year ago.
That was down from an increase of about 9,700 last year and continued a trend of declining growth. Up until last year, the state had added at least 10,000 people every year this decade.
This year's increase was the smallest year-over-year gain since 2001.
Still, the 8,800-person increase ranked as the 25th-highest gain among the states, and the percentage increase of 0.5 ranked 22nd.
Among border states, only Colorado and South Dakota had a higher percentage growth than Nebraska.
Nebraska's population gain matched the national gain, which also was 0.5%. The growth rate in the U.S. was the slowest in a century because of declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration.
The U.S. population grew by about 1.5 million people from 2018 to 2019, with the country having 328 million people this year, according to estimates.
That's the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.
You have free articles remaining.
For the first time in decades, natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths — was less than 1 million in the U.S. because of an aging population of Baby Boomers, whose oldest members entered their 70s within the past several years. As the large Boomer population continues to age, that trend is going to continue.
“Some of these things are locked into place. With the aging of the population, as the Baby Boomers move into their 70s and 80s, there are going to be higher numbers of deaths,” Frey said. “That means proportionately fewer women of child-bearing age, so even if they have children, it’s still going to be less.”
Four states had a natural decrease, where deaths outnumbered births: West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
International migration to the U.S. decreased to 595,000 people from 2018 to 2019, dropping from as many as 1 million international migrants in 2016, according to the population estimates. Immigration restrictions by the Trump administration, combined with a perception that the U.S. has fewer economic opportunities than it did before the recession a decade ago, contributed to the decline, Frey said.
“Immigration is a wild card in that it is something we can do something about,” Frey said. “Immigrants tend to be younger and have children, and they can make a population younger.”
Ten states lost population, with New York losing the most people (almost 77,000) and West Virginia seeing the largest percentage decline. Texas gained the most people, while Idaho had the biggest percentage gain.
Regionally, the South saw the greatest population growth from 2018 to 2019, increasing 0.8% because of natural increase and people moving from other parts of the country. The Northeast had a population decrease for the first time this decade, declining 0.1% due primarily to people moving away.
Monday's population estimates also offer a preview of which states may gain or lose congressional seats from next year's apportionment process using figures from the 2020 Census. The process divvies up the 435 U.S. House seats among the 50 states based on population.
Several forecasts predict California, the nation's most-populous state with 39.5 million residents, losing a seat for the first time. Texas, the nation's second-most-populous state with 28.9 million residents, is expected to gain as many as three seats, the most of any state.
According to Frey's projections Monday, Florida stands to gain two seats, while Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each stand to gain a seat. Besides, California, other states that will likely lose a seat are Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.