Nebraska duo win $1.47M in Vegas betting competition

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins' upset of New England ended any possibility of anyone coming from behind to win the contest.

"Eric knew the Saints were going to win," Kucera said. "He is much better at this than me. He is good at knowing what's going to happen."

Jensen and Kucera met in junior high when they played summer baseball together in Ravenna. They stayed friends and ended up together at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

They make an annual trip to Vegas and two years ago entered the Westgate contest for the first time, finishing well out of contention with about as many wins as losses.

"We learned a lot last year," Kucera said. "We don't do this as a career. This is more of a hobby."

They returned to Vegas in 2019 during March Madness and again entered the NFL contest, vowing to be better, but never dreaming they could win it.

Their optimism quickly turned when they won just two of five games in the opening week.

"I said, 'You have to be kidding,'" Jensen said.

They quickly righted the ship, winning far more often than they lost to climb to the top of the standings, spending hours on the phone during the week determining their five games.