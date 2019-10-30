The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers not to fall victim to a scam demanding individuals to make a payment to prevent their drivers license from being "cut off."
The DMV communicates with customers regarding their driver's license via mail and never calls residents to demand payment.
"Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information," a DMV media release read. "Instead, hang up and call the DMV directly. If the call is legitimate, the DMV team member will have no objection."
The DMV recommends anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to this scam to call local law enforcement.