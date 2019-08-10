The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the Nebraska 12 bridge over the Niobrara River west of Niobrara is now open to traffic.
Spring flooding caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal.
Reconstruction of Nebraska 12 was the most complex and expensive transportation flood recovery project in the state. On June 5, NDOT awarded a $44,170,911 contract to Hawkins Construction to begin immediate work to repair the bridge and install a 24-foot-wide, single-lane temporary bridge to provide access over the Mormon Canal, while the permanent bridge was being built.
Prior reconstruction efforts in the area included repair work to damaged sections of Nebraska 12 east of Niobrara, where K. Porter Construction was able to rebuild approximately one-fourth of a mile of pavement in 24 days.