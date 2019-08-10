{{featured_button_text}}
Niobrara

Contractors built a single-lane temporary bridge over the Niobrara River after the bridge was washed away by spring flooding.

 Niobrara Tribune

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the Nebraska 12 bridge over the Niobrara River west of Niobrara is now open to traffic.

Spring flooding caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reconstruction of Nebraska 12 was the most complex and expensive transportation flood recovery project in the state. On June 5, NDOT awarded a $44,170,911 contract to Hawkins Construction to begin immediate work to repair the bridge and install a 24-foot-wide, single-lane temporary bridge to provide access over the Mormon Canal, while the permanent bridge was being built.

Prior reconstruction efforts in the area included repair work to damaged sections of Nebraska 12 east of Niobrara, where K. Porter Construction was able to rebuild approximately one-fourth of a mile of pavement in 24 days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or eclopton@journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City desk intern

2019 city desk intern at the Journal Star

Load comments