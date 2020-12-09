Nebraska Court of Appeals considers whether suspect in prison riot killing can be retried

In her order last year ruling that Ramos could be retried, Johnson said the state wasn't ready to proceed when the charges were filed. It wasn't malicious, she said, but a matter of poor planning at the front end, "complicated by a massive flood of data on the tail end."

Assistant Attorney General Stacy Foust said the complex case involved an investigation into a double homicide at the prison, extensive property damage that made evidence hard to find and inmate witnesses who were unwilling to cooperate.

Appeals Court Judge Francie Riedmann asked if the state could have alleviated the problem by waiting to file charges.

But Foust said Ramos had been nearing a release date, which prompted the state to file.

"At the end of the day with the discovery, there was no intent to cause a mistrial. The state was merely dealing with the hand that it was dealt," she said.

Foust said Ramos couldn't meet his burden for double jeopardy over late discovery issues and the meeting between witnesses.

On March 2, 2017, prison staff found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of 29 gallons of alcohol in inmates' cells.