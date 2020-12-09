Nebraska Court of Appeals considers whether suspect in prison riot killing can be retried

The attorney for a man accused of killing a fellow inmate during a 2017 riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution argued Wednesday that the state goaded his client into seeking a mistrial and now should be barred from retrying him on murder charges.
Eric Ramos' first trial for Michael Galindo's killing ended in a mistrial after a meeting between a Nebraska State Patrol investigator and prison staffer about 7 minutes of missing surveillance video.
During opening statements, the defense had pointed to it as evidence of a shoddy investigation.
District Judge Vicky Johnson ruled the meeting a violation of an order preventing witnesses from talking to each other about the case during trial but said Ramos could be retried.
Ramos appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, which heard arguments in the case Wednesday.
"Really, the key is prosecutorial intent," attorney Jeff Gaertig told the three-judge panel.
Chief Judge Michael Pirtle quickly pointed out the burden was on the defense to prove it, and Gaertig acknowledged he didn't subpoena the lead prosecutor or ask for a continuance when he didn't come to the evidentiary hearing on the motion.
He argued it wasn't just a spur-of-the-moment issue that led to a mistrial but reflected a pattern by the state of continued violations of the court's order to turn over discovery to the defense prior to trial.
In her order last year ruling that Ramos could be retried, Johnson said the state wasn't ready to proceed when the charges were filed. It wasn't malicious, she said, but a matter of poor planning at the front end, "complicated by a massive flood of data on the tail end."
Assistant Attorney General Stacy Foust said the complex case involved an investigation into a double homicide at the prison, extensive property damage that made evidence hard to find and inmate witnesses who were unwilling to cooperate.
Appeals Court Judge Francie Riedmann asked if the state could have alleviated the problem by waiting to file charges.
But Foust said Ramos had been nearing a release date, which prompted the state to file.
"At the end of the day with the discovery, there was no intent to cause a mistrial. The state was merely dealing with the hand that it was dealt," she said.
Foust said Ramos couldn't meet his burden for double jeopardy over late discovery issues and the meeting between witnesses.
On March 2, 2017, prison staff found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of 29 gallons of alcohol in inmates' cells.
The state alleges Ramos, 40, was one of several inmates who kicked, beat and stabbed Galindo.
Ramos, so far, is the only person charged with murder, based largely on prison staff piecing together surveillance video, which they say tracks back to him being one of Galindo's attackers.
