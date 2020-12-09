 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Court of Appeals considers whether suspect in prison riot killing can be retried
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska Court of Appeals considers whether suspect in prison riot killing can be retried

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Ramos

Eric Ramos (left) sits at the defense table at the start of his first-degree murder trial in August 2018.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

The attorney for a man accused of killing a fellow inmate during a 2017 riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution argued Wednesday that the state goaded his client into seeking a mistrial and now should be barred from retrying him on murder charges.

Eric Ramos' first trial for Michael Galindo's killing ended in a mistrial after a meeting between a Nebraska State Patrol investigator and prison staffer about 7 minutes of missing surveillance video.

Eric L. Ramos

Eric L. Ramos
Michael Galindo

Galindo

During opening statements, the defense had pointed to it as evidence of a shoddy investigation.

District Judge Vicky Johnson ruled the meeting a violation of an order preventing witnesses from talking to each other about the case during trial but said Ramos could be retried.

Ramos appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, which heard arguments in the case Wednesday. 

"Really, the key is prosecutorial intent," attorney Jeff Gaertig told the three-judge panel.

Chief Judge Michael Pirtle quickly pointed out the burden was on the defense to prove it, and Gaertig acknowledged he didn't subpoena the lead prosecutor or ask for a continuance when he didn't come to the evidentiary hearing on the motion.

Sidney man arrested, charged in investigation spurred by vigilante group

He argued it wasn't just a spur-of-the-moment issue that led to a mistrial but reflected a pattern by the state of continued violations of the court's order to turn over discovery to the defense prior to trial. 

In her order last year ruling that Ramos could be retried, Johnson said the state wasn't ready to proceed when the charges were filed. It wasn't malicious, she said, but a matter of poor planning at the front end, "complicated by a massive flood of data on the tail end."

Assistant Attorney General Stacy Foust said the complex case involved an investigation into a double homicide at the prison, extensive property damage that made evidence hard to find and inmate witnesses who were unwilling to cooperate.

Appeals Court Judge Francie Riedmann asked if the state could have alleviated the problem by waiting to file charges.

3rd man charged in connection to Molotov cocktails at Huntington Elementary School

But Foust said Ramos had been nearing a release date, which prompted the state to file.

"At the end of the day with the discovery, there was no intent to cause a mistrial. The state was merely dealing with the hand that it was dealt," she said.

Foust said Ramos couldn't meet his burden for double jeopardy over late discovery issues and the meeting between witnesses.

Police say 38-year-old Lincoln man caused string of disturbances in Belmont neighborhood

On March 2, 2017, prison staff found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of 29 gallons of alcohol in inmates' cells.

The state alleges Ramos, 40, was one of several inmates who kicked, beat and stabbed Galindo.

Ramos, so far, is the only person charged with murder, based largely on prison staff piecing together surveillance video, which they say tracks back to him being one of Galindo's attackers. 

Top Journal Star photos for December

1 of 7

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News