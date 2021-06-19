 Skip to main content
Nebraska Chautauqua returns in person with events focused on the 1950s
Nebraska Chautauqua returns in person with events focused on the 1950s

The 2021 Nebraska Chautauqua will include both virtual and in-person events centered on the 1950s. 

The free history festival presented by Humanities Nebraska will take place Aug. 6-7 in Ashland, according to a news release. Humanities Nebraska has held a Chautauqua for 37 consecutive years, though 2020's festival was completely online. 

This year's "The Fifties in Focus" festival will include opportunities to learn about the 1950s through events and Chautauqua-style interactive presentations.

A "Fifties in Focus"-themed Chautauqua was held in Kearney in 2019, but new opportunities have been added to this year's festival.

On Aug. 6, a '50s fashion show will feature local models. It will be followed by a keynote address by Jim Newton, former L.A. Times editor and author of "Eisenhower: The White House Years" and "Justice For All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made."

On Aug. 7, the Ashland Public Library will host breakout sessions on different '50s-related topics, including rock 'n' roll, pop culture, politics, civil rights, the Cold War and popular sports of the era. That night, Chautauqua-style presentations with actors portraying Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall will be held.

More information about the 2021 Nebraska Chautauqua is available at nebraskachautauqua.org.

