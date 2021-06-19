Nebraska Chautauqua returns in person with events focused on the 1950s

The 2021 Nebraska Chautauqua will include both virtual and in-person events centered on the 1950s.

The free history festival presented by Humanities Nebraska will take place Aug. 6-7 in Ashland, according to a news release. Humanities Nebraska has held a Chautauqua for 37 consecutive years, though 2020's festival was completely online.

This year's "The Fifties in Focus" festival will include opportunities to learn about the 1950s through events and Chautauqua-style interactive presentations.

A "Fifties in Focus"-themed Chautauqua was held in Kearney in 2019, but new opportunities have been added to this year's festival.

On Aug. 6, a '50s fashion show will feature local models. It will be followed by a keynote address by Jim Newton, former L.A. Times editor and author of "Eisenhower: The White House Years" and "Justice For All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made."

On Aug. 7, the Ashland Public Library will host breakout sessions on different '50s-related topics, including rock 'n' roll, pop culture, politics, civil rights, the Cold War and popular sports of the era. That night, Chautauqua-style presentations with actors portraying Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall will be held.