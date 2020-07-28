Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 99% of state's judges in poll

Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll recommend that all of the state's 144 judges be retained but gave low marks to one Lancaster County District Court judge and a Douglas County Court judge.
Association President Steve Mattoon said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides a way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.
"And the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska," he said.
This year, lawyers gave passing grades to 99% of the state's judges, up from 79% in 2018.
Specifically, they gave 76 of the judges a 90% or higher retention approval rating, 52 judges an 80% to 89% rating and 11 judges 70% to 79%.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret got the lowest rating among the state's district court judges at 51.1%; and Douglas County Court Judge Darryl Lowe got the lowest retention rating of county court judges at 51.3%.
No retention ratings were below 50%.
Nearly 20% of active State Bar Association members who live in Nebraska; Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa; and Yankton, South Dakota, completed the electronic survey.
The state association first used the Judicial Performance Evaluation in 1984.
In the 3rd Judicial District, which is Lancaster County, lawyers gave the following retention approval ratings for district judges: Susan Strong (95%), John Colborn (93.8%), Kevin McManaman (93.3%), Andrew Jacobsen (92.6%), Robert Otte (91.4%), Jodi Nelson (87.9%), Darla Ideus (87.1%) and Maret (51.1%).
Lawyers gave the following retention approval ratings for Lancaster County Court judges: Laurie Yardley (95.3%), Timothy Phillips (94.1%), Matthew Acton (91.7%), Rodney Reuter (91.6%), Joseph Dalton (90.7%), Thomas Zimmerman (90%) and Holly Parsley (88.5%).
Four of Lancaster County's judges will be up for retention votes on the ballot in November. They include County Court Judge Reuter and District Court Judges Ideus, Jacobsen and McManaman.
