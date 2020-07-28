Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 99% of state's judges in poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll recommend that all of the state's 144 judges be retained but gave low marks to one Lancaster County District Court judge and a Douglas County Court judge.

Association President Steve Mattoon said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides a way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.

"And the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska," he said.

This year, lawyers gave passing grades to 99% of the state's judges, up from 79% in 2018.

Specifically, they gave 76 of the judges a 90% or higher retention approval rating, 52 judges an 80% to 89% rating and 11 judges 70% to 79%.

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret got the lowest rating among the state's district court judges at 51.1%; and Douglas County Court Judge Darryl Lowe got the lowest retention rating of county court judges at 51.3%.

No retention ratings were below 50%.

Nearly 20% of active State Bar Association members who live in Nebraska; Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa; and Yankton, South Dakota, completed the electronic survey.